Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $58.53

Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.53 and traded as high as $59.52. Invesco Defensive Equity ETF shares last traded at $59.52, with a volume of 10,383 shares.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.91.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $19,099,000. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $13,186,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 176,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 38.0% in the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 158,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,794,000 after purchasing an additional 43,543 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $3,543,000.

Invesco Defensive Equity ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:DEF)

Guggenheim Defensive Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the Sabrient Defensive Equity Index (the Index). The Index is consisted of approximately 100 securities selected, based on investment and other criteria developed by Sabrient Systems LLC (Sabrient), from a universe of the United States-traded securities, including master limited partnerships (MLPs) and American depositary receipts (ADRs).

