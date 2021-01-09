Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH) Hits New 1-Year High at $167.18

Shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $167.18 and last traded at $167.18, with a volume of 310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $162.41.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $161.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.56.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $799,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 155,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,142,000 after buying an additional 12,342 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH)

PowerShares Dynamic Healthcare Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Healthcare Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index thoroughly evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investments and risk factors.

