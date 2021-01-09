Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Cut to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on IVZ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invesco from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Invesco from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $4.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Invesco from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Invesco from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Invesco from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.88.

Shares of Invesco stock opened at $18.65 on Tuesday. Invesco has a twelve month low of $6.38 and a twelve month high of $19.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.36.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. Invesco had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Invesco will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IVZ. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco by 253.2% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. 64.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

