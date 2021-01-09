Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Bought by Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,230 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 15.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,629,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,740,000 after acquiring an additional 865,262 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 122.4% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,289,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,365,000 after buying an additional 709,395 shares in the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,246,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,758,000 after buying an additional 6,408 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 17.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 588,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,621,000 after buying an additional 86,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 902.4% in the third quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 567,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,370,000 after buying an additional 511,038 shares in the last quarter.

RSP stock opened at $131.32 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $70.56 and a 1 year high of $131.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.25.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

