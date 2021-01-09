Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:EEMO) Stock Price Up 3.5%

Shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:EEMO) rose 3.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $20.16 and last traded at $20.16. Approximately 2,801 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 98,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.47.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.52.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Momentum ETF stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:EEMO) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 43,179 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,495 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 12.34% of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Momentum ETF worth $689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Read More: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.