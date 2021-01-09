IOST (IOST) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $684.14 Million

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded up 40.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. In the last seven days, IOST has traded up 99.4% against the U.S. dollar. One IOST token can currently be purchased for $0.0113 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including GBX Digital Asset Exchange, HitBTC, ABCC and OKEx. IOST has a market cap of $173.36 million and $684.14 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00041704 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004977 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 42.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,467.05 or 0.03590707 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.22 or 0.00284449 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002450 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00030865 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002448 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00012729 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

IOST Token Profile

IOST is a token. Its genesis date was January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 22,252,662,042 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,324,121,695 tokens. IOST’s official message board is medium.com/@iostoken. The official website for IOST is iost.io. The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken. IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken.

Buying and Selling IOST

IOST can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coineal, Upbit, Binance, Kucoin, Huobi, BigONE, CoinBene, IDEX, BitMax, Cobinhood, HitBTC, DigiFinex, Zebpay, Bitkub, DDEX, Livecoin, IDAX, OTCBTC, Ethfinex, Vebitcoin, GBX Digital Asset Exchange, BitMart, GOPAX, Kyber Network, DragonEX, Bitrue, Hotbit, Bithumb, OKEx, Koinex, WazirX, CoinZest and ABCC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOST using one of the exchanges listed above.

