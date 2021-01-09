Iowa First Bancshares (OTCMKTS:IOFB) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $27.08

Iowa First Bancshares Corp. (OTCMKTS:IOFB) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.08 and traded as high as $29.00. Iowa First Bancshares shares last traded at $29.00, with a volume of 3,300 shares.

The company has a market cap of $32.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.31.

Iowa First Bancshares (OTCMKTS:IOFB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.55 million for the quarter.

Iowa First Bancshares Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IOFB)

Iowa First Bancshares Corp. operates as the bank holding company for First National Bank of Muscatine and First National Bank in Fairfield that provide various banking products and services for individuals, businesses, and governmental organizations in Iowa. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts; and commercial and industrial, commercial real estate owner and non-owner occupied, agriculture, residential real estate, and consumer and other loans.

