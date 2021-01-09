IQE (OTCMKTS:IQEPF) Shares Down 17.2%

IQE plc (OTCMKTS:IQEPF) was down 17.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.77 and last traded at $0.77. Approximately 300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 1,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.93.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IQEPF shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of IQE from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised IQE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. IQE has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $0.75.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $613.55 million, a PE ratio of -25.67 and a beta of 3.15.

About IQE (OTCMKTS:IQEPF)

IQE plc develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials. The company operates through Wireless, Photonics, and CMOS++ segments. It manufactures compound semiconductor wafers or epiwafers using epitaxy process; and offers various products, including HBTs, pHEMTs, BiFETs/BiHEMTs, HFETs, LMHEMTs, LNHEMTs, and MESFETs for use in electronic devices, such as mobile phones, smartphones, mobile networks, Wi-Fi, smart metering, satellite navigation, and a plethora of connected devices.

