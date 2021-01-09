IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Bought by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,453 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IQV. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,138,223 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,228,608,000 after buying an additional 334,251 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,265,984 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,302,967,000 after purchasing an additional 157,447 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 1,998.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,187,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035,496 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,196,712 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $346,269,000 after purchasing an additional 525,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,900,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $269,572,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. 78.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IQV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on IQVIA from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. BidaskClub upgraded IQVIA from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on IQVIA from $140.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. TheStreet upgraded IQVIA from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. IQVIA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.33.

IQV opened at $191.08 on Friday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $81.79 and a one year high of $192.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.64 billion, a PE ratio of 209.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $173.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.11. IQVIA had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 1.61%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IQVIA news, Director John G. Danhakl bought 63,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $176.95 per share, with a total value of $11,227,654.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ari Bousbib sold 69,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $11,750,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 721,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,596,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

