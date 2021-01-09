Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.46

Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.46 and traded as high as $11.89. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $11.81, with a volume of 1,343,824 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.47. The company has a current ratio of 13.17, a quick ratio of 13.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.47.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.09. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 240.80% and a net margin of 27.77%. The business had revenue of $103.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Kelly Macdonald sold 5,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $70,487.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 98,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,233,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRWD. Camber Capital Management LP increased its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% during the third quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 7,250,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,214,000 after acquiring an additional 750,000 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,490,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,380,000 after buying an additional 500,309 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,161,976 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,991,000 after buying an additional 388,915 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,141,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,273,000 after buying an additional 36,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 617.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 894,711 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,047,000 after buying an additional 770,078 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union; MD-7246, an oral, intestinal, non-opioid, pain-relieving agent for patients suffering from abdominal pain associated with GI diseases; and IW 3718, a gastric retentive formulation of a bile acid sequestrant, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of GERD.

