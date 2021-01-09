iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTF) Trading Down 0.1%

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTF) were down 0.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $25.97 and last traded at $25.97. Approximately 2,564 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 40% from the average daily volume of 1,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.08.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.022 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. This is an increase from iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Treasury ETF stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTF) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 312,691 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,608 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 52.12% of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Treasury ETF worth $8,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.