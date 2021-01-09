iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Stock Holdings Lifted by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 41.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,354 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VLUE. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000.

BATS VLUE opened at $90.22 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.21 and a twelve month high of $89.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.87.

Featured Article: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.