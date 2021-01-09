iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV cut its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 24.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 947 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Arrow Financial Corp increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 96.0% during the third quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2,000.0% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 40.2% during the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $126.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $126.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.79. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $107.37 and a fifty-two week high of $127.92.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

