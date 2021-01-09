iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ) Share Price Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $28.62

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $28.62 and traded as high as $31.18. iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF shares last traded at $31.11, with a volume of 197,717 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.62.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 817.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Pacific Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $259,000.

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF Company Profile (BATS:IYZ)

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Telecommunications Sector Index Fund, is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Telecommunications Index (the Index).

