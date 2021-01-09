Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Receives $73.57 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $78.14.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ITRI shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday. Stephens started coverage on shares of Itron in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Itron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th.

Get Itron alerts:

Shares of Itron stock opened at $103.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of -63.68 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.43 and its 200 day moving average is $70.98. Itron has a 1 year low of $40.48 and a 1 year high of $108.89.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $540.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.91 million. Itron had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 9.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Itron will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas S. Glanville sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.09, for a total value of $74,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $821,065.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITRI. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Itron by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 253,752 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,837,000 after acquiring an additional 7,614 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Itron by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,954 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 4,275 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Itron by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,783 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Itron by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,110,648 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $272,332,000 after acquiring an additional 86,433 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Itron during the 2nd quarter valued at $517,000. Institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

About Itron

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

See Also: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.