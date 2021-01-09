IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IVERIC bio Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is focused on the discovery and development of novel gene therapy solutions to treat orphan inherited retinal diseases. IVERIC bio Inc., formerly known as Ophthotech Corporation, is based in New York, United States. “

ISEE has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded IVERIC bio from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. BidaskClub upgraded IVERIC bio from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.92.

ISEE opened at $6.64 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.65. IVERIC bio has a 1 year low of $2.64 and a 1 year high of $7.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $594.28 million, a PE ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 1.62.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.06). As a group, research analysts predict that IVERIC bio will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Keith Westby sold 3,676 shares of IVERIC bio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total transaction of $25,584.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman David R. Guyer sold 9,602 shares of IVERIC bio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total value of $66,829.92. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 71,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,623.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 9.8% during the third quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 34,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio during the third quarter worth about $71,000. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio during the third quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in IVERIC bio by 128.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 15,358 shares during the period. 87.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IVERIC bio Company Profile

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration.

