J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded J Sainsbury from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.00.

OTCMKTS:JSAIY traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.22. 34,692 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,478. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. J Sainsbury has a 1 year low of $8.60 and a 1 year high of $13.65.

J Sainsbury Company Profile

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail Â- Food, Retail Â- General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services. The company operates various store formats, including convenience stores and supermarkets.

