J. Smart & Co. (Contractors) PLC (SMJ.L) (LON:SMJ) Trading Up 4%

Shares of J. Smart & Co. (Contractors) PLC (SMJ.L) (LON:SMJ) were up 4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 115 ($1.50) and last traded at GBX 117 ($1.53). Approximately 2,903 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 12,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 112.50 ($1.47).

The firm has a market capitalization of £49.61 million and a PE ratio of 14.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.39, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 113.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 113.28.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.27 ($0.03) per share. This is a positive change from J. Smart & Co. (Contractors) PLC (SMJ.L)’s previous dividend of $0.95. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. J. Smart & Co. (Contractors) PLC (SMJ.L)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.14%.

About J. Smart & Co. (Contractors) PLC (SMJ.L) (LON:SMJ)

J. Smart & Co (Contractors) PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the contracting, developing, and constructing public works, shopping centers, offices, factories, warehouses, local authority, and landlords and private housing projects in the United Kingdom. It also contracts building and civil engineering projects; develops and sells residential properties; develops industrial and commercial properties for lease; provides serviced office spaces; carries out small to medium sized building and civil engineering works for various clients; and offers plumbing support services to the construction companies.

