Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Reaches New 12-Month High at $97.25

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $97.25 and last traded at $96.95, with a volume of 448 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $96.61.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on JACK shares. Oppenheimer raised Jack in the Box to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Jack in the Box from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $97.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.21.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.66.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.47. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $255.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.15 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 1st. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is presently 34.41%.

In other news, VP Dawn E. Hooper sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total transaction of $27,960.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,719.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Marcus D. Tom sold 669 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.47, for a total value of $61,862.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,314.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,527 shares of company stock worth $140,554. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JACK. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Jack in the Box by 221.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Jack in the Box by 449.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,127 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Jack in the Box by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

