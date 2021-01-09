Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Trading 33.3% Higher

Shares of Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) traded up 33.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.95 and last traded at $2.68. 111,337,266 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 216,870,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.01.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Jaguar Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

The stock has a market cap of $322.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.47.

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.10). Jaguar Health had a negative net margin of 372.81% and a negative return on equity of 659.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Jaguar Health, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Jaguar Health in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jaguar Health during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Jaguar Health by 560.8% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 393,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 333,861 shares during the period. 0.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jaguar Health Company Profile (NASDAQ:JAGX)

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing gastrointestinal products for human prescription use and animals worldwide. It operates through two reportable segments, Human Health and Animal Health. The company, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary human gastrointestinal pharmaceuticals.

