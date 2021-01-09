Jason M. Meggs Sells 5,552 Shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Stock

Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) CFO Jason M. Meggs sold 5,552 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $399,744.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,644,216. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

SYNH stock opened at $73.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.34 and a beta of 1.74. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.02 and a 1 year high of $74.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.97.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.25. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Syneos Health during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Syneos Health during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 91.6% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Syneos Health during the second quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Syneos Health during the third quarter valued at about $148,000.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Syneos Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho raised their price objective on Syneos Health from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Syneos Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Syneos Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.07.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

Featured Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.