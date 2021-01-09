Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) (ETR:DHER) a €130.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) (ETR:DHER) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Independent Research set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €108.00 ($127.06) price target on Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €122.91 ($144.60).

ETR DHER opened at €135.55 ($159.47) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.23. Delivery Hero SE has a twelve month low of €50.18 ($59.04) and a twelve month high of €132.10 ($155.41). The firm has a market capitalization of $27.01 billion and a PE ratio of -27.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €112.04 and its 200 day moving average is €100.54.

Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) Company Profile

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 44 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

