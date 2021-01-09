Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2020 EPS estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $7.96 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $7.40. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock.

JPM has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.99.

NYSE JPM opened at $136.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $414.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $122.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.38. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.91 and a fifty-two week high of $140.76.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $29.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.20 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.68 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JPM. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,205,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,463,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801,838 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 58.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,546,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $437,636,000 after buying an additional 1,685,017 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,331,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,090,860,000 after buying an additional 1,269,306 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 184.3% in the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,402,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,935,000 after buying an additional 909,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,002,126.7% in the third quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 902,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,836,000 after buying an additional 901,914 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $1,897,118.08. Also, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total value of $230,335.38. Insiders have sold a total of 21,386 shares of company stock valued at $2,460,813 over the last 90 days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

