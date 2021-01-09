Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Performance Food Group’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:PFGC)

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Performance Food Group in a report released on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Slagle now expects that the food distribution company will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.27. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Performance Food Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

PFGC has been the topic of several other reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on Performance Food Group in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Performance Food Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Performance Food Group from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.73.

Shares of PFGC opened at $47.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of -59.25 and a beta of 1.42. Performance Food Group has a 12-month low of $7.41 and a 12-month high of $54.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.05.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The food distribution company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. Performance Food Group had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a positive return on equity of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 13.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 685,479 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $23,731,000 after purchasing an additional 82,763 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in Performance Food Group by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 43,400 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 21,039.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 126,839 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $4,391,000 after buying an additional 126,239 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,290,795 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $286,199,000 after buying an additional 329,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 109.8% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 44,264 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 23,168 shares in the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Kimberly Grant sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total transaction of $233,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,451 shares in the company, valued at $393,985.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider George L. Holm sold 66,481 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.78, for a total transaction of $2,578,133.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 82,363 shares of company stock worth $3,292,114. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

