Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YAMHF)

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Yamaha Motor in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.19 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.17. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Yamaha Motor’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.94 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.39 EPS.

YAMHF has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Yamaha Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Yamaha Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Yamaha Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Yamaha Motor stock opened at $20.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.70 and a beta of 1.33. Yamaha Motor has a 1 year low of $10.58 and a 1 year high of $21.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.79.

Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Yamaha Motor had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 3.10%.

About Yamaha Motor

Yamaha Motor Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the land mobility, marine products, robotics, and financial services businesses in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its Land Mobility segment offers motorcycles, leaning multi-wheelers, all-terrain vehicles, recreational off highway vehicles, snowmobiles, and electrically power-assisted bicycles, as well as intermediate parts for products, and knockdown parts.

