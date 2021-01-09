Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Huntsman Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:HUN)

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Huntsman in a research report issued on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Huntsman had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 16.55%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Huntsman’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

HUN has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Huntsman from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America increased their price target on Huntsman from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Huntsman in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Huntsman from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.39.

HUN stock opened at $28.40 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.60. The stock has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.40, a PEG ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Huntsman has a twelve month low of $12.23 and a twelve month high of $28.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.1625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.48%.

In other news, Director Mary C. Beckerle sold 15,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total value of $399,118.67. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,340. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Huntsman by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 398,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,746,000 after buying an additional 28,852 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Huntsman by 3.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,152,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,716,000 after acquiring an additional 36,234 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,784,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,068,000 after acquiring an additional 710,250 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC grew its holdings in Huntsman by 118.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 21,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 11,796 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

