Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on McKesson Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MCK)

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for McKesson in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now expects that the company will post earnings of $4.12 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $4.03. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for McKesson’s Q4 2021 earnings at $4.69 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $17.77 EPS.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $4.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $60.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.35 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 45.52%. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.60 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MCK. BidaskClub raised shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of McKesson from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $202.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Barclays raised shares of McKesson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $174.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.86.

MCK stock opened at $183.55 on Thursday. McKesson has a 1 year low of $112.60 and a 1 year high of $187.67. The company has a market cap of $29.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $175.39 and a 200 day moving average of $159.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.24%.

In related news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 6,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,043,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,522,785. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total transaction of $95,004.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in McKesson by 14.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,442,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,215,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876,293 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in McKesson by 90.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,252,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,428,000 after purchasing an additional 596,395 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in McKesson in the third quarter worth approximately $65,016,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in McKesson by 11.3% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,335,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,741,000 after purchasing an additional 338,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in McKesson by 5.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,638,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,338,000 after purchasing an additional 291,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

