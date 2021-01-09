Jeffrey B. Hackman Sells 1,100 Shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Stock

Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) SVP Jeffrey B. Hackman sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total value of $49,148.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:KFRC opened at $44.13 on Friday. Kforce Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.60 and a 1 year high of $45.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.54. The stock has a market cap of $968.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. Kforce had a return on equity of 32.56% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $365.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Kforce’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kforce Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.04%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KFRC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Kforce from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of Kforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kforce currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.33.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in Kforce by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 27,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 15.4% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 35,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,706 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Kforce by 79.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 214,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,886,000 after buying an additional 94,994 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Kforce by 37.6% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 2,146 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kforce by 90.9% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 36,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 17,222 shares in the last quarter. 72.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech) and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, security, enterprise data, and project management.

