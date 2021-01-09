Jeffrey R. Klingler Sells 759 Shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Stock

Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) insider Jeffrey R. Klingler sold 759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total transaction of $43,171.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,807 shares in the company, valued at $1,979,822.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE WOR opened at $55.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.10 and a 200-day moving average of $44.76. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.28 and a 52-week high of $58.99.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.27. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 10.60%. As a group, analysts predict that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Worthington Industries’s payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOR. Park National Corp OH increased its position in Worthington Industries by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 9,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 0.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 109,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,093,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Worthington Industries by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 17,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Worthington Industries by 110.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Worthington Industries by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,593,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WOR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. BidaskClub raised Worthington Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised Worthington Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Worthington Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

About Worthington Industries

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, and Portugal. It operates through two segments, Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.

