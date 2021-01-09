Jose E. Cil Sells 16,249 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Stock

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) CEO Jose E. Cil sold 16,249 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total transaction of $957,878.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,046 shares in the company, valued at $15,211,811.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of QSR opened at $64.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.08 and a 12 month high of $67.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.04.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 26.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is 76.47%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the third quarter worth about $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 139.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 790 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

QSR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub downgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Stephens raised Restaurant Brands International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $55.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Restaurant Brands International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.23.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

