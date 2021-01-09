JOST Werke AG (JST.F) (ETR:JST) PT Set at €42.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on JOST Werke AG (JST.F) (ETR:JST) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on JST. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €49.00 ($57.65) price target on JOST Werke AG (JST.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Warburg Research set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on JOST Werke AG (JST.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on JOST Werke AG (JST.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 13th.

JOST Werke AG (JST.F) stock opened at €42.70 ($50.24) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of €41.31 and a 200-day moving average of €34.96. JOST Werke AG has a 1 year low of €18.62 ($21.91) and a 1 year high of €44.90 ($52.82). The company has a market capitalization of $636.23 million and a P/E ratio of 144.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.72, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

JOST Werke AG manufactures and supplies safety-critical systems for the commercial vehicle industry. The company offers truck and trailer components, including sensor systems and lubrication solutions, fifth wheel couplings and mounting plates, dual-height fifth wheel systems, sliders, kingpins, ball bearing turntables and slewing rings, landing gears, and hubodometers and axle caps; axle systems and its spare parts; and container equipment, such as components for intermodal transports, twist locks, bolsters, lifting frames for swap bodies, airbag lifting devices, and spare wheel holders.

