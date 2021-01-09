JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give ElringKlinger AG (ZIL2.F) (ETR:ZIL2) a €9.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on ElringKlinger AG (ZIL2.F) (ETR:ZIL2) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ZIL2. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €21.00 ($24.71) target price on ElringKlinger AG (ZIL2.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €5.10 ($6.00) target price on ElringKlinger AG (ZIL2.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Warburg Research set a €5.75 ($6.76) price objective on ElringKlinger AG (ZIL2.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Independent Research set a €8.60 ($10.12) price objective on ElringKlinger AG (ZIL2.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €9.95 ($11.71).

Get ElringKlinger AG (ZIL2.F) alerts:

ETR:ZIL2 opened at €14.68 ($17.27) on Tuesday. ElringKlinger AG has a twelve month low of €3.42 ($4.02) and a twelve month high of €17.46 ($20.54). The company has a market cap of $930.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €14.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of €8.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.56.

ElringKlinger AG (ZIL2.F) Company Profile

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and distributes technical and chemical products for the automotive sector and the general manufacturing industry in Germany and internationally. It operates through five segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, Services, and Industrial Parks.

Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for ElringKlinger AG (ZIL2.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ElringKlinger AG (ZIL2.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.