JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) a CHF 51 Price Target

Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) received a CHF 51 target price from investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

LHN has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group set a CHF 48 target price on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 56 target price on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Barclays set a CHF 54 target price on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 58 target price on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 61 target price on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lafargeholcim currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of CHF 51.97.

Lafargeholcim has a twelve month low of CHF 50.40 and a twelve month high of CHF 60.

