JPMorgan European Investment Trust (Growth Pool) (JETG.L) (LON:JETG) Shares Down 0.3%

Shares of JPMorgan European Investment Trust (Growth Pool) (JETG.L) (LON:JETG) dropped 0.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 312 ($4.08) and last traded at GBX 312 ($4.08). Approximately 35,781 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 67,752 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 313 ($4.09).

The stock has a market capitalization of £217.31 million and a P/E ratio of -39.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 296.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 279.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.67.

JPMorgan European Investment Trust (Growth Pool) (JETG.L) Company Profile (LON:JETG)

JPMorgan European Investment Trust plc is an investment trust company. The Company has approximately two share classes, which include Growth and Income. The investment objective of the Growth portfolio is to provide capital growth and a rising share price over the longer term from Continental European investments by consistent out-performance of the benchmark and taking carefully controlled risks through an investment method that is clearly communicated to shareholders.

