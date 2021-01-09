Jupiter Fund Management (OTCMKTS:JFHHF) Trading 12.1% Higher

Shares of Jupiter Fund Management Plc (OTCMKTS:JFHHF) traded up 12.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.97 and last traded at $3.97. 1,245 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 46% from the average session volume of 850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.54.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.54.

Featured Article: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Jupiter Fund Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jupiter Fund Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.