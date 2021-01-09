Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCMKTS:TKAYY) Receives Overweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCMKTS:TKAYY) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Friday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Just Eat Takeaway.com currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

TKAYY stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.22. The stock had a trading volume of 59,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,691. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 1-year low of $7.43 and a 1-year high of $20.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.07.

About Just Eat Takeaway.com

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It operates in Israel and European countries. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

