KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $21.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “KAR Auction Services, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a used vehicle and salvage auto auction company in North America. The company operates in three segments: ADESA, IAAI, and AFC. The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to commercial fleet operators, financial institutions, rental car companies, used vehicle dealers, vehicle manufacturers and their captive finance companies, and franchised and independent used vehicle dealers. This segment also provides value-added ancillary services, such as inspections, storage, transportation, reconditioning and titling, and other administrative services. The IAAI segment offers salvage vehicle auctions and related services. The AFC segment offers short-term and inventory-secured financing, known as floorplan financing, to independent used vehicle dealers. KAR Auction Services, Inc. is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana. “

Get KAR Auction Services alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stephens raised shares of KAR Auction Services from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of KAR Auction Services from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of KAR Auction Services from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of KAR Auction Services from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of KAR Auction Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.25.

Shares of KAR stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $20.08. 1,047,251 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,195,370. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. KAR Auction Services has a one year low of $9.41 and a one year high of $24.13.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $593.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.45 million. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KAR Auction Services will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mary Ellen Smith bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.78 per share, with a total value of $88,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 76.9% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in KAR Auction Services by 214.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 6,574 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new stake in KAR Auction Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in KAR Auction Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in KAR Auction Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

About KAR Auction Services

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

Read More: Circuit Breakers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KAR Auction Services (KAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KAR Auction Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAR Auction Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.