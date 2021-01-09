Kazia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KZIA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kazia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KZIA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $10.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Kazia Therapeutics Limited is an oncology-focused biotechnology company. It develops anti-cancer drugs as well as provides pharmaceutical research and development technology solutions. The company’s lead program is GDC-0084, a small molecule inhibitor of the PI3K / AKT / mTOR pathway, which is being developed to treat glioblastoma multiforme, the primary and most aggressive form of brain cancer. Kazia Therapeutics Limited, formerly known as Novogen Limited, is based in Sydney, Australia. “

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Kazia Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ:KZIA traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.99. The stock had a trading volume of 123,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,501. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 2.82. Kazia Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.47 and a twelve month high of $15.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.72.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KZIA. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Kazia Therapeutics by 18.5% during the third quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Kazia Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $436,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Kazia Therapeutics by 44.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 150,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 46,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.19% of the company’s stock.

About Kazia Therapeutics

Kazia Therapeutics Limited, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops anti-cancer drugs. Its lead development candidate is GDC-0084, a small molecule, brain-penetrant inhibitor of the PI3K/Akt/mTor pathway, which is developed as a potential therapy for glioblastoma. The company is also developing Cantrixil, which is being developed for the treatment of ovarian cancer and is in hospitals across Australia and the United States under an Investigational New Drug application.

