Kellogg (NYSE:K) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Kellogg (NYSE:K) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $77.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Kellogg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $76.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.27.

Shares of Kellogg stock opened at $60.20 on Friday. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $52.66 and a twelve month high of $72.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.59.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 41.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total value of $5,078,373.96. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total transaction of $5,276,645.56. Insiders have sold a total of 500,001 shares of company stock worth $32,003,398 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in Kellogg by 100.0% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 98.8% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kellogg in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Kellogg in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 274.0% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

