Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $146.70

Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $146.70 and traded as low as $144.61. Kerry Group shares last traded at $144.72, with a volume of 5,334 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KRYAY shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Kerry Group in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Kerry Group in a report on Monday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Kerry Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $146.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.26. The firm has a market cap of $25.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.21 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Kerry Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KRYAY)

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

