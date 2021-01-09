Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.05 Billion

Analysts expect Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) to announce $3.05 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.10 billion and the lowest is $3.03 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper posted sales of $2.93 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will report full-year sales of $11.54 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.52 billion to $11.59 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $12.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.92 billion to $12.22 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Keurig Dr Pepper.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 8.33%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. ValuEngine lowered Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.71.

In related news, Director Robert S. Singer purchased 7,500 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.21 per share, for a total transaction of $226,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,054,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert S. Singer purchased 2,500 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.30 per share, with a total value of $75,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 74,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,242,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KDP. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 350.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KDP opened at $32.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.03 billion, a PE ratio of 34.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.37 and a 200 day moving average of $29.70. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 52-week low of $18.98 and a 52-week high of $32.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.18%.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment provides single-serve brewing systems and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

