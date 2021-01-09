KeyCorp Raises Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Price Target to $400.00

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) had its price objective lifted by KeyCorp from $365.00 to $400.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $339.00 to $357.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $300.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a hold rating and a $295.00 target price for the company. FBN Securities boosted their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Coupa Software has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $312.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:COUP opened at $345.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Coupa Software has a fifty-two week low of $99.01 and a fifty-two week high of $369.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $332.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $300.47. The company has a market cap of $24.90 billion, a PE ratio of -161.97 and a beta of 1.53.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.15. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 29.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $132.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Coupa Software will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Todd R. Ford sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.85, for a total transaction of $3,360,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,722,497.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 1,984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.84, for a total transaction of $688,130.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $963,174.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 170,754 shares of company stock valued at $55,083,276. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COUP. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 920.0% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 17.5% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. The company's platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management, and payment modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company's business spend; and offers supporting modules, including strategic sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and contingent workforce management.

