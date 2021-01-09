Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO) (TSE:KEY) Price Target Raised to C$28.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO) (TSE:KEY) had its target price upped by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Anlyst Ratings reports. Canaccord Genuity’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.75% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on KEY. CIBC dropped their price target on Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO) from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO) from C$29.00 to C$27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. CSFB set a C$28.00 target price on Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO) from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO) from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$26.59.

Get Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO) alerts:

TSE:KEY opened at C$24.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.96. Keyera Corp. has a 1-year low of C$10.04 and a 1-year high of C$36.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$23.07 and its 200 day moving average price is C$21.78.

Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO) (TSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$712.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$806.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Keyera Corp. will post 1.6086672 earnings per share for the current year.

About Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO)

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants; and condensate handling services.

Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.