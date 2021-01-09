Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.94.

KMMPF has been the subject of several recent research reports. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from $20.50 to $20.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th.

KMMPF stock remained flat at $$13.36 during trading on Monday. Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $10.70 and a 52-week high of $16.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.45 and a 200 day moving average of $13.10.

Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $3.6 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

