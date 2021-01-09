Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

KMI has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.63.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Shares of KMI opened at $14.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61. Kinder Morgan has a twelve month low of $9.42 and a twelve month high of $22.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.74. The firm has a market cap of $32.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 289.80, a PEG ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.08.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 20,477 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter. Spence Asset Management grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 2,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 281,704 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after buying an additional 11,438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.42% of the company’s stock.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Recommended Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.