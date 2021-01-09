Kirk Somers Sells 983 Shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Stock

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) insider Kirk Somers sold 983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total transaction of $132,783.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,100,747.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Kirk Somers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 15th, Kirk Somers sold 21,625 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.42, for a total value of $2,841,957.50.

On Friday, November 27th, Kirk Somers sold 3,635 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.38, for a total value of $433,946.30.

On Friday, November 6th, Kirk Somers sold 10,000 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $880,000.00.

On Monday, November 9th, Kirk Somers sold 172 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total value of $17,246.44.

On Friday, October 16th, Kirk Somers sold 3,000 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.41, for a total transaction of $247,230.00.

CDLX opened at $147.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.62 and a beta of 2.63. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.33 and a 12 month high of $150.46. The company has a quick ratio of 6.08, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.61.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.12. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 31.98% and a negative net margin of 23.91%. The company had revenue of $46.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDLX. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Cardlytics in the first quarter valued at approximately $336,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Cardlytics by 2.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,284,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,327,000 after acquiring an additional 72,847 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 77.1% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 57,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,058,000 after acquiring an additional 25,249 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Cardlytics in the 2nd quarter valued at $414,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Cardlytics by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 480,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,599,000 after purchasing an additional 13,112 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CDLX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Cardlytics from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Cardlytics from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.43.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels, which include online, mobile, email, and various real-time notifications in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

