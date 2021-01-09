KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $233.63.

KLAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $224.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Argus upped their target price on shares of KLA from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of KLA from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Sunday, September 20th.

In related news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total value of $806,383.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 959 shares in the company, valued at $226,448.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in KLA by 6.6% in the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,928,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $373,535,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in KLA by 116.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 992,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $192,267,000 after purchasing an additional 534,158 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of KLA by 6.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 883,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $171,139,000 after acquiring an additional 52,922 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of KLA by 0.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 762,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $147,636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of KLA by 91.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 552,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,910,000 after acquiring an additional 263,710 shares in the last quarter. 79.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $283.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.74 billion, a PE ratio of 34.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.26. KLA has a 12 month low of $110.19 and a 12 month high of $287.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $257.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.38.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. KLA had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 65.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that KLA will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

