Kleros Trading Up 22.7% This Week (PNK)

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. One Kleros token can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000332 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Ethfinex. Kleros has a total market cap of $80.27 million and approximately $2.19 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Kleros has traded 22.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 30.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000411 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00006022 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000049 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Kleros Token Profile

Kleros (PNK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 14th, 2015. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 tokens and its circulating supply is 598,319,631 tokens. Kleros’ official website is kleros.io. The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kleros’ official message board is medium.com/kleros. Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Kleros Token Trading

Kleros can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kleros should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kleros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

