Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) Receives $20.17 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.17.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KN. BidaskClub raised shares of Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Knowles from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th.

Get Knowles alerts:

In other news, Director Donald Macleod bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.80 per share, for a total transaction of $148,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 110,549 shares in the company, valued at $1,636,125.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Niew bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 323,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,858,710. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Knowles by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 92,193 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Knowles by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,360 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Knowles by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,834 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Knowles by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 22,675 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Knowles during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KN opened at $18.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -474.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.44. Knowles has a 52-week low of $11.10 and a 52-week high of $22.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The firm had revenue of $205.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.27 million. Knowles had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 3.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Knowles will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Knowles Company Profile

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, automotive, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Knowles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.