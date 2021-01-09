Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) CTO Hong K. Choi Sells 69,213 Shares of Stock

Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) CTO Hong K. Choi sold 69,213 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $207,639.00.

Shares of KOPN stock opened at $2.83 on Friday. Kopin Co. has a one year low of $0.19 and a one year high of $3.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.87 and a beta of 2.42.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Kopin had a negative net margin of 37.11% and a negative return on equity of 51.37%. The firm had revenue of $9.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kopin Co. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Kopin by 37.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 412,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 111,443 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kopin in the third quarter worth about $34,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Kopin in the third quarter worth about $386,000. Penbrook Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kopin by 4.1% in the third quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 656,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 25,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new position in Kopin in the third quarter worth about $150,000. 18.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kopin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Kopin Company Profile

Kopin Corporation invents, develops, manufactures, and sells components, subassemblies, head-worn, and hand-held systems in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and headset systems.

